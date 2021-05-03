Former Miss Uganda Dorah Mwima and husband Nader Barrak expecting to welcome a new bundle of joy.

The 2008 Miss Uganda shared the information about her pregnancy via her Instagram account where she revealed the gender of her baby who is still baking in the oven.

Dorah Mwima disclosed that she is carrying a baby boy and dropped a hint of the baby’s name saying he will be named “Okello”.

Don’t EVER underestimate the power, determination, resilience, focus, and “Kung-Fu” moves of a Winning Queen! WE WON THIS ONE! “Okello” is on the way! Please keep Tata Okello in your prayers. Dorah Mwima

Last year on 9th December, Dorah Mwima and hubby Nader Barrak celebrated their 7th anniversary in marriage.

The couple is blessed with three children. Okello will be baby number four and the family will have expanded to five children with the late Mowzey Radio’s son inclusive.

Congratulations to the couple for growing the family!