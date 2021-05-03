Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass has ordered all Ugandan websites that upload artists’ music without paying for it to remove all his music off their platforms.

The act of websites uploading artists’ music without their consent and not paying the loyalties despite earning from it has been on the rise.

Locally, there are several online platforms that upload music without getting permission from the owners of the creative pieces.

It has always been a debate regarding copyright infringement. The argument on the other side is that these sites help promote the music and the artists.

Well, A Pass has had enough of that and he wants all Ugandan websites who do not pay for his music that is uploaded on their platforms to delete it.

All Ugandan websites that upload Ugandan music and don’t pay money to the artists please remove all my music on your platform when you see this tweet. #RemoveAllMyMusic A Pass

A Pass is not the first Ugandan artist to demand the removal of their intellectual property from unpaying local websites.

The likes of Juliana Kanyomozi, Allan Toniks, Iryn Namubiru, among many others have once taken a similar route.

We await to see the impact of A Pass’ command and how the guilty platforms will respond.