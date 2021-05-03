City party animal and rising comedian Abbey Sserunkuma alias Mcc Abey is in a very sorry state after he was attacked and severely beaten by thugs.

Basing on reports received by this website, Mcc Abbey who has performed in several low-end bars was thumped and left with a fractured leg.

He is struggling to raise money for his treatment and feeding and has requested all his close friends and well wishers to run to his rescue with financial support.

Among the people who have come to his rescue is comedian and former Bukedde TV presenter Afande Kerekere who has requested all his followers and friends to donate at least Ugx1000 each so that they can save the talented events host.

So sorry for this young brother. He is called Abbey Sserunkuma (Mcc Abbey) an upcoming comedian in Uganda, he has been to almost all downtown bars as an Mc. He was attacked by thugs beaten and his leg broke. He is struggling to get treated, just like we respond to stupid and funny posts, let’s respond to his cry. You are more than 5000 friends, if you each sent him 1000/= or 500/= you will have done a lot for him. Bambi his number +256754112876 & +256781091066. Abbey Afande Kerekere

As you contribute towards the cause, we request you to join hands and put Mcc Abbey in your prayers for a quick recovery!