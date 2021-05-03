Singer Hajara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana has lashed out at some of her followers on social media warning them to stop spreading negative energy on her platforms.

The singer who rarely claps back at her critics, lost her cool when a fan discredited her efforts while celebrating half a million YouTube views on her brand new song dubbed “YES” where she is featured by Wasafi Classic Baby singer Mbosso.

Upon reading the comment, Spice Diana came out fuming and disclosed how the Ugandan music industry won’t elevate to another level if the same negative energy is kept on being spread.

She went on to lecture her followers who had stormed her page with negative vibes on how their main aim is to always put others down and wondered what they always look for from their social media platforms.

She also noted that the song does not belong to her but Mbosso and that she just featured in the video but everything was paid and facilitated for by Mbosso and Wasafi Records.