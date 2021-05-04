Big Talent Entertainment chief Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo feels positive being in good talking terms with his ex-lover Rema Namakula.

The multi-award-winning singer opened up about how he feels after Rema accepted to offer their daughter Aamaal a chance to pay him a visit before jetting out of the country together with Hamza Sebunya to Dubai.

Before then, Eddy Kenzo was in Rema’s bad books and the latter had blocked all communication from the former.

However, Eddy Kenzo took the matters in a calm and composed way till the heat lowered and they slowly started to communicate again.

Time is everything, I just gave it time. Time reached and we communicated somehow and my daughter was given chance to pay me a visit before they traveled to Dubai. Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo and Rema Namakula officially broke up in 2019 and the latter got married to Dr. Hamza Ssebunya in November at a very colorful ceremony.

The “Sango” singer was forced to share his private conversations with Rema to prove to the nation that the two had broken up in good terms.