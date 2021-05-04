Edrisah Musuuza, better known by stage name Eddy Kenzo, has revealed that ever since he came into the limelight, he has never had a flopped show or concert.

Eddy Kenzo opened up on having only staged successful shows during a recent TV interview where he also stated that a time came in his career where he had to perform each and everyday without resting for two years.

He added that after reaching every part of Uganda he decided to take a different direction in his music career and out of hard work, he went global with his famous hit song “Sitya Loss”.

He also heaped praise on his Big Talent band describing it as one of the most experienced bands in Uganda, something many Ugandans haven’t yet acknowledged.

Eddy Kenzo praised his band while acknowledging the beautiful work they did to some of the songs on his new album titled ‘Made In Africa’.