Singer Eddy Kenzo has cleared the air on Pia Pounds’ affiliation to his record label Big Talent Entertainment.

In January 2018, photos of Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pia Pounds standing next to Eddy Kenzo after reportedly signing a contract with Big Talent made rounds on social media.

It was reported that Pia, a rising star with so much potential, had signed for Big Talent Entertainment.

“It’s a good feeling to recognize another fantastic awesome talent. Today Big Talent record label has signed this amazing beautiful diva Pia Pounds. As Big Talent we are so proud to have her on the label. Great stuff on the way. Congratulations,” Kenzo wrote on his social media at the time.

Pia as well thanked Kenzo for such a great opportunity and asked him to guide her into glory.

I thank the almighty for the day Eddy Kenzo recognized me. Father please guide me into glory, this has been a dream for soooo long. I am so happy to be part of a family that never fails. Finally Pia is born. May the flashlight never fade. Pia Pounds

It didn’t take long, however, before Pia allegedly fellout with the bosses at the record label. In July 2019, during an interview on Record TV, Pia trashed Big Talent’s way of doing things.

She referred to the Salaama Road-based record label as a “ghetto record label” where an artiste must do most things on her own.

Scantily, information regarding Pia Pounds’ reign as a Big Talent Entertainment artist being cut short was spread but nothing was confirmed until Saturday.

During NBS TV’s UnCut show, Eddy Kenzo revealed that Pia Pounds together with New York Da Styla have never been officially signed to Big Talent Ent. record label.

It was revealed that Pia and New York joined that camp through third parties and Kenzo took it upon himself to provide them a home to push their talent but they never once signed professional contracts with Big Talent.

Pia was Kuseim’s artiste but because he was my official producer, he asked me to allow her to be at Big Talent to get exposure. Eddy Kenzo

Kenzo further revealed that the photos of the mentioned artistes signing contracts were true but they were signing promo contracts and rather not to join the record label as prime artistes.

Both Pia and New York Da Styla have been struggling to get a grip on stardom since with the former having an upperhand after the release of her Tupaate album in 2020.

Her latest songs, Taala and Wakikuba have also gained massive airplay and she must be enjoying her shine.

Pia is still working with Kuseim who started his own studios and record label dubbed African Bureau of Music.