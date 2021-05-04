New kid on the block City Don Official vows to run Kampala city crazy with a different kind of music style and sound after he shared the visuals to his new song dubbed “Balumye”.

“Balumye” is a local Luganda word that is loosely translated to mean “Hurt Them”.

City Don Official is signed under a new record label known as Lefter Entertainment which will be distributing and promoting his music content.

Besides being talented musically City Don is also a fashionista, something you easily notice when you check out his social media handles.

His management gifted him with brand new wheels (a Toyota Noah) which will help ease his movements around with his crew to distribute his music.

While speaking to this website, City Don revealed that he was inspired to join the music industry by Kenzo, Jose Chameleone, and Grenade Official.

He has set his sights upon becoming one of Uganda’s best artists in the near future. Below is his new song: