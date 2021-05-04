Fun Factory comedian Hannington Bugingo has publicly taunted the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) saying he can promote ‘pothole tourism’ because of the bad roads in the city centre.

Hannington Bugingo taunted the authorities via his social media accounts when he shared photos of bad roads flooded with rain water.

He wrote on his accounts saying that a motivational speaker and a person with a motivated mind would easily turn the misfortune of poor roads into a blessing by promoting pothole tourism.

Hannington furthermore noted that it is just a case of inviting the State Minister for Tourism Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi to grace the launch of the event and tourists will immediately start to pay a visit to Uganda to check the “pothole” city.

Emmese eziketta enguudo zoomu Kampala zongedde okweriisa enkuuli. ,obusungu nga zirina bungi nnyo! Bugingo Hannington