Baboon Forest Entertainment boss GNL Zamba has commended A Pass’ decision of commanding all local websites that upload his music without paying loyalties to delete it.

A Pass issued the statement via his Twitter account on Monday morning leaving the owners of websites that upload his creativity works without his consent in shock.

All Ugandan websites that upload Ugandan music and don’t pay money to the artists please remove all my music on your platform when you see this tweet. #RemoveAllMyMusic A Pass

Celebrated Luga-flow storyteller GNL Zamba has also shared his ordeal of what he went through when he commanded for the removal of his music from all the local websites.

GNL Zamba states that when he had just returned to Uganda before the release of his spear album, he asked those websites to take down his music and some people called him mad.

He went on to state that some other media houses which are linked to the said websites stopped playing his music and others refused to nominate him in their awards.

GNL Zamba notes that even though the above-mentioned actions where taken against his music, it is the website’s loss and he is glad that A Pass has also joined his league.

When I came back to Uganda and did this before the spear album release most people called me mad and the media houses linked to these websites stopped playing my music and also refused to nominate my works for their awards. Their loss !!! Because real money in a bank account is better than a sprayed wooden statue! Glad my brother also wakes to this exploitation. #RemoveAllMyMusic fans that support art can access my works directly on my website and platforms that pay me for my work! GNL Zamba

It should be recalled that a few days ago, GNL Zamba came out and bragged of how he had made a billion shillings online off his new album the “Spear” that he released earlier this year.