Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan is not bothered at all by his ex-lover Sheilah Gashumba publicly displaying affection for her new lover Rickman.

During Tuesday’s UnCut show, God’s Plan maintained that the beautiful lady she moves with most lately is just his best friend.

He added that they’re just close friends getting to know each other and that he does not know what the future regarding their bond holds.

Further, the socialite revealed that he does not care what his former lover Sheilah Gashumba is upto and he wishes her well.

Honestly, I don’t care. I’ve moved on, she’s moved on, it’s all good. God’s Plan

Sheilah Gashumba has in recent weeks, since separating with God’s Plan, been often seen with singer Rickman.

The two seem to comfortable around each other and have no fear displaying affection for each other in public.

God’s Plan is doing the same with his little known new catch; appearing together in public, at parties, and TV interviews.

Love is sweet, innit?