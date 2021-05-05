Upcoming singer San Yo is being accused by his ex-lover Omulongo Babirye Caroline for neglecting their child.

According to Babirye Caroline, the pair met mid-year 2018 in Makindye and started dating. When their love blossomed, they sired a bouncing baby girl in February 2019.

However, the situation went from bad to worse during the 2020 lockdown when the singer ran out of cash to pay rent for the house they were putting up in Kosovo and couldn’t also afford money to feed and take care of the family.

Read Also: San Yo begs Abdul Mulaasi to forgive him after sexual malfunction

San Yo then changed base and camped at Buchaman’s residence for sometime but he always did what he could to send his wife and child money to get what to put in their stomachs.

When the situation toughened, they were forced to shift from Kosovo with pending rent arrears of six months and since then, the two have never been together again.

Babirye Caroline ran to the police and the media mainly because San Yo has of late stopped taking care of his child. She added that the singer no longer picks up her calls.