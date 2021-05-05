Winnie Nwagi’s father has told those criticising his daughter to back off because whatever she does is right to her.

The Swangz Avenue singer’s dad revealed that Winnie Nwagi is his third child and when he was asked to comment about his daughter’s indecent and skimpy dressing while in an interview, he noted that he finds no problem with what his daughter does.

He added that if what his daughter does is what pleases her fans, she should just stick to it and those who don’t want what she does should leave her alone.

He noted that he always prays for Nwagi to become a top star in Uganda’s showbiz industry because she makes him feel proud.

Winnie Nwagi’s dad defended his daughter while speaking in an interview on Bukedde TV. He requested the Head of State President Museveni to lift curfew and opens bars.