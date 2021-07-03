Father Deogratius Kiibi Kateregga has swung in defense of singer Sheebah Karungi about being put under pressure to get married saying getting the right partner is not easy.

The renown priest defended Sheebah noting that the mounting societal pressure being put on her to get engaged and married is unnecessary and uncalled for.

He went on to elaborate that there is no such thing as getting married late as he stressed that societal pressure is the cause of several marriage failures that we are currently witnessing.

Father Kiibi defended Sheebah after she was criticized by a number of people and online in-laws for not getting married after she posted a photo standing next to her home bragging of how she is a proud single lady.

Finding the right man for marriage is not easy – Father Kiibi on the mounting societal pressure for Sheebah Karungi to get married#LiveWireUpdates pic.twitter.com/0EL305bBsx — SPARK TV (@sparktvuganda) July 2, 2021