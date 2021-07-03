Singer Nisay P has disclosed that singer John Blaq’s music success greatly inspired him to think about doing serious music.

The “Musege” singer opened up about his musical inspiration while appearing on a zoom interview on NBS TV After5 show where he spoke about his childhood and education background.

Nisay P narrated that he started doing music way back from high school at St. Michael but he usually did freestyle jam sessions in which was good at but had never found a reason why he would do serious music.

When he saw John Blaq, a fellow Musoga succeed in music, he was also inspired to take his musical talent serious and from that moment he has never looked back.

I used to freestyle while in high school, but I didn’t have a big reason why I should take music seriously. However, when I saw my fellow Musoga John Blaq Music’s success, it inspired me Nisay P

He thanked his manager Bob Balaam for the support he has rendered him saying if it wasn’t for him, he wouldn’t be where he is at the moment.