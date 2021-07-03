Celebrated jazz musician and saxophonist, Isaiah Katumwa shared an interesting story about his music journey revealing how radio stations refused to play his music in 2007 when he had just returned to Uganda.

Speaking in an interview on NBS TV After5 show, Isaiah Katumwa narrated that whenever he approached different media outlets requesting them to play his music he was always turned down saying they have no category for Jazz.

Surprisingly, whenever he interacted with presenters, they always asked him to leave them with a copy of his music though they didn’t play it on their airwaves because they thought people were not familiar with that kind of music.

He, however, gives credit to Sanyu FM, Power FM, and Radio One who eventually played his music which inspired some other stations to pick up and followed the trend of playing jazz on their music schedule.

What is interesting, when I took my jazz album to radio stations in 2007, all radios refused to play saying they don’t have a category for jazz music. Surprisingly, presenters where asking me to leave them with a copy of the album at least. Remember, that was my sixth album. I give so much credit to Sanyu FM, Power FM, and Radio One because they eventually played my music and then picked up. Isaiah Katumwa

He also explained how he has been close friends with Jose Chameleone and how he aided him in learning how to play a saxphone.