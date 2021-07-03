Renown media personality, Isaac Kawalya alias Kaiyz is of the view that Ugandan music has hit a dip because artists have failed to upgrade their craft and content which Tanzanians and Kenyans have taken advantage of to dominate East Africa.

According to Kaiyz, Ugandans are more talented than the rest of her neighbors in East Africa but due to the fact that they are still stuck in the old way of doing things, they are now on the back foot when it comes to music.

The Tanzanians led by Diamond Platiunmz and his Wasafi camp have in the past years elevated their music game which has seen them get considerations for nominations in the Grammy Awards and have also won BET awards which Uganda is yet to do.

He went on elaborate that we have the most number of artists but believes that since the Ugandan government has not come out to give them a hand like our neighbors, it is also part of the reason why we are lagging behind.

He added that even the media itself has done some damage on the dip in form of Ugandan music but mainly castigated the artists themselves for doing less or too little to uplift there content.