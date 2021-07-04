Singer John Blaq has decided to turn lemon into lemonade by releasing new music following talk of an alleged sextape that has been making rounds on social media.

First it was Dianah Nabatanzi’s name being dragged through the mud with a sextape that circulated across social media.

The BBS Terefayina presenter gave it a cold shoulder until it was later revealed that the lady in the sextape was a professional porn star and not Nabatanzi.

The shamers swiftly moved onto John Blaq who they claim is the man in a sextape that has been making rounds on WhatsApp.

The Ngamba singer seems to be taking a similar path of ignoring cheap talk and focusing on what matters.

Through his social media, John Blaq reveals how he is set to drop new music for his fans very soon. He has also released behind the scenes photos.

I wanna show all my haters love this song is for you #Mbimala pic.twitter.com/2ZF6SeqQM1 — John Blaq (@JohnBlaqMusic) July 3, 2021

The sextape that has been circulating has garnered mixed reactions with several declining the thought that the man in the video is indeed the Ugandan singer.

Other, however, believe that it’s John Blaq because of the haircut and body size. Well, as for us, we are here for the music and we can’t wait for what he has been cooking.