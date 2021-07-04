Bukedde TV presenter Caroline Marcah wouldn’t date a man who uses TikTok because she finds it more feminine. She urges men to leave it for young girls.

TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service owned used to make short-form videos, from genres like dance, comedy, and education, that have a duration from fifteen seconds to three minutes.

In Uganda, the TikTok wave has gradually grown into a major trendsetter with teenagers and youths joining the platform.

Several other mature men and women have also not allowed the trend to pass them by as they record videos of themselves singing and dancing to their favourite songs.

Bukedde TV presenter Caroline Mirembe Marcah, however, does not fancy old men who spend their time recording TikTok videos.

Read Also: Former Spark TV presenter Caroline Marcah joins Bukedde TV

Local celebrities including Pallaso, Kasuku, Chameleone, Bruno K, among others are big users of TikTok.

Caroline Marcah revealed that the app should be used most by young girls not old men. She also noted how she wouldn’t date a man on TikTok.

I don’t take men who are on those two platforms serious. They should leave those for young girls. Caroline Marcah

What’s your say on the matter?