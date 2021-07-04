Sheila ‘Salta’ Saltofte has several plans but giving birth in the near future is not part of them despite several reports claiming otherwise.

28-year-old Sheila Saltofte, popularly known as Salta, has been a center of focus each time she has stepped on stage to perform on NBS TV in recent weeks.

The NBS Katch Up presenter has caught the eye of many and it’s not for her sensational beauty this time but the bulge on her tummy.

Rumors that she has a ban baking in the oven have been circulating in the gossip corridors and across social media.

While speaking to MBU.ug, the beautiful, bubbly and ever-jolly Television personality denied being pregnant.

Salta revealed that pregnancy is not anywhere in her plans for the near future. She also noted how exhausting it is to have to answer this same question often.

“No I’m not expecting, that is not even (in) my plans for many years. It’s exhausting the people ask me about this every time I wear a tight outfit,” Salta said.

Salta further stressed that for now, she is focusing on investing more time and efforts in her career and raising her son.

I am very happy with just one child and more focused on my career and loving him. Sheila Saltofte

Salta also hinted on not being a fun of visiting the gym recently and she would use some breathing space away from the pregnancy rumors.