In a rant on her social media, Lucky Mbabazi warned fans against calling her husband Patriq Kanyomozi asking for football match results very early in the morning.

Lucky Mbabazi and Patriq Kanyomozi seem a happy couple who enjoy time together if we are to go by what we see on social media.

Their careers, however, are full-time jobs where fans have turned out to become their bosses, calling them at anytime of the day requesting for information.

Lucky Mbabazi in Studio

Mukyisusa nyo mulimba. Lucky Mbabazi

Lucky Mbabazi, the Capital FM presenter is not happy about how people call her husband very early in the morning.

Through her Twitter, Mbabazi asked football fans to stop calling Patriq Kanyomozi in the morning asking for football results and to rather just wait for him on radio.

“Please stop calling my husband very early in the morning especially on a sunday asking him about the previous games. Wait for his updates on air.”

Talk about a queen marking her territory. Oh, how glorious the mornings can become!