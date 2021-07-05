Uganda’s First Lady Janet. K. Museveni advises young boys to stop wearing torn jeans and keeping long dirty hair because it mocks the poor people.

In Uganda, damaged jeans are a big fashion statement especially amongst the youths. There even used to be damaged jeans theme parties when bars were still open.

The same applies to dreads which several young boys find fashionable and a thing for the cool people especially in the entertainment industry.

Maama Janet K. Museveni, however, advises young boys and girls to check their lifestyles and behaviours through her weekly guide on her official Twitter handle.

Bebe Cool rocking the damaged jeans (Photo: Mozart Pictures)

In her communication, the 73-year-old mother of four urged Ugandans to continue being patriotic by doing things that uplift Uganda’s image.

“…defending your country does not always mean fighting a war. Defending your country now in

your case means doing everything you do to lift up your country, to give it pride, to make others envy your country,” she wrote in part.

Read Also: Bad Black turns 32, reveals her four major strengths

To that effect, Maama Janet K. Museveni provided five examples that a youthful Ugandan can emulate to uplift Uganda and portray patriotism.

Number five on the list of her examples was towards the adolescent boys who take pride in growing long dirty hair and find wearing “torn trousers” fashionable.

Ugandan singer Buchaman with long dreads (Photo: Image House)

According to the First Lady, such a lifestyle mocks the poor people who wear torn clothes and have long dirty hair as a default because of poverty.

She goes on to ask the youths to be “decent” and beautify God’s creation rather than denigrating their African beauty to instead look ugly, mad, and helpless.

If you are an adolescent boy at school like the girl I just talked about, you ensure you are an astute student, you lead others to refuse to wear torn trousers because Uganda does not respect those who mock our poor people by making a fashion of what our people wear because of poverty. You refuse long dirty hair because Ugandans are descent Africans who beautify God’s creation and not denigrate the African beauty to make Ugandans (Africans) look ugly, mad or hopeless. Janet K. Museveni

What do you make of the advice?