NTV Uganda news anchor and Mwasuze Mutya host Faridah Nakazibwe, through a cryptic Instagram post, revealed that she could be carrying twins.

Nnalongo is a title given to females in Buganda Kingdom who give birth to twins. The men are called Ssalongo.

The local entertainment industry already has several popular figures who have earned the above titles including Judith Heard, Maggie Kiweesi, among others.

Faridah Nakazibwe could soon add her name to the ever-growing list of Nnalongos in the showbiz industry if we interpreted her Instagram caption right.

Over the weekend, the composed TV personality shared a video showing her mildly bulged stomach area on Instagram.

In the caption, the mother of two hinted on carrying twins. “Tell me you saw the twins,” read the caption on the video.

The caption had several of her followers confused as they asked if she is carrying twins. Others immediately sent her congratulations and wished her a healthy pregnancy.

But what did she really mean by “twins”?