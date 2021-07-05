Sucker Free boss Pallaso, born Pius Mayanja, has revealed that he lost his official Facebook page to hackers in the past few days.

The “Ani Oyo” singer disclosed the loss of his Facebook page through his Instagram account as he was responding to one of his very staunch fans who wondered why he was not active on the social media App.

Pallaso replied saying his page was hacked and taken. He added that he and the management are working hard to recover it to avoid starting afresh.

My Facebook page was hacked and taken dear. We are still trying to recover it. Pallaso

We wish them success while they are trying to recover his Facebook page which commands thousands and thousands of fans and followers.