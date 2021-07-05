Zari Hassan and Dark Stallion’s relationship seems to have ended in tears after half a year of sweet memories.

In February 2021, Zari Hassan unveiled Dark Stallion as her new lover having broken up with Diamond Platnumz in February 2018.

The South Africa-based Ugandan socialite seemed to have found peace with Dark Stallion and has always shared photos of themselves having a good time on social media.

Their relationship seems to have hit a dead end, however. It’s not clear why but Zari also deleted photos of Dark Stallion off her Instagram page.

Zari, through her Instagram stories, also left hints on why she had to let him go citing that he was not adding much value on her.

I miss him, but I had to let him go. If it doesn’t build me I won’t keep it. Zari Hassan

The rumors in the gossip corridors point at a possible Zari – Diamond reunion. Zari has often declined the thought but they have been getting closer lately.