Singer Sheebah Samaali Karungi warmly welcomed Pastor Joseph Tumusiime’s prophecy where he prophesied that she will one-time perform at a big stage where Beyonce will be cheering her on.

Upon coming across the prophecy, Sheebah took a screenshot of Pastor Tumusiime’s statements and shared them across her social media platforms.

Pastor Tumusiime revealed how heaven is Sheebah’s only limit and that he has seen her sing world-class songs and that many nations celebrate her.

In his conclusion, the pastors asked Sheebah to keep calm and never to let pride destroy her bright future.

