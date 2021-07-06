Gospel artist Sam Lucas Lubyogo alias Levixone is filled with joy after he emerged the Best Gospel artist (East Africa) in the Rhema Awards 2021 edition in Kenya.

Levixone represented Uganda at the awards and beat stiff competition from other East African artists to lift Uganda’s flag high.

The singer is the only Ugandan who managed to scoop an accolade from the awards.

Exodus and Baby Gloria who were also nominated in the same awards lost to their compitetors in their represective categories.

Upon being announced the winner, Levixone painted his social media accounts with the good news as several of his followers congratulated him on his success.

The Rhema Awards are merit-based and aim at celebrating and recognizing best African gospel artists that are having continental impact through their artistic ministry.

Happening now in Kenya RHEMA AWARDS 2021 ……. glory 2 Jesus Uganda we have won BEST MALE GOSPEL ARTIST- (EAST AFRICA ) thank you my provider Jesus again and again not forgetting the fans Bambi even ne mu Mbeera Eno you still show love and support… I love you team Levixone music … never stop serving God. Levixone

Congratulations Levixone!