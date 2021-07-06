Sometime back while in an interview, singer Joweria Kalungi Nannozi alias Sasha Brighton opened up on how her childhood dream was to become a TV presenter or a Nollywood movie actress before she became a musician.
The singer who has had a fine streak in the music business for a good while now seems to be on course to drop the curtains on her music career.
The singer dropped hints revealing that she is apparently at cross-roads of whether to invest most of her energy in making her dreams come true or put more efforts in doing music.
My dream was to work on TV as a presenter or join the movie industry. I think it’s high time I made my dream come true. What do you think fam?Sasha Brighton Kalungi
Since she got the talent and believes in herself, we think it wise for her to take a shot at her dream careers since the dreams are still valid.