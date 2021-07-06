Vivian Tendo’s fans will have to wait a bit longer to listen to any new music from her as she halts music releases to focus on her other businesses.

Since breaking out as a Route Entertainment artiste about three years ago, Vivian Tendo has managed to put her brand up in the music ranks.

She is one of the recognised young talents in the industry with hit songs like Hajjat wa Hajji, Onyango, Maama, among others.

Her latest release, Timango, is also doing considerably well in the airwaves and it will be a while before she drops another song.

During an interview, Tendo revealed that she spends a lot on music production and promotion, something which cannot be sustained during the lockdown.

Despite having a lot of finished music in studio, Vivian Tendo won’t be releasing new music as she concentrates her efforts on other side businesses through the lockdown.

I have music in the studio but it is not time for its release. It’s better to drop it after the lockdown, I am not at home seating I do other side businesses. Vivian Tendo

Several other Ugandan artistes including Mun G, Mudra, Kabako, among others have had to look at revenue from other avenues to keep their music careers running.