Bobi Wine’s elder brother Eddy Yawe made headlines after unveiling his huge mansion and his younger brother Mikie Wine affirms how he deserves every bit of success that he is getting.

On Tuesday, photos of a magnificent mansion made rounds online. Several reports had it that the cool house belongs to singer and politician Eddy Yawe.

The mansion located at Kireka reportedly sits on 5 acres of land and is valued at just over Ugx2B (over $560,000) according to Howwebiz.

As soon as the photos reached social media, different people aired their opinions with some questioning Yawe’s sources of income to afford such a huge mansion.

Read Also: Mikie Wine counts his blessings as he shows off fully furnished mansion

His brother, also fellow singer Mikie Wine believes that Eddy Yawe’s success should not come as a shocker to his fans and critics.

The Sulubada High-school CEO, who also owns a big house of his own, says that his elder brother Yawe has been working hard for so many years.

Mikie Wine

He also asks the critics to stop downplaying Yawe’s efforts by trying to politicise his achievements but rather to seek knowledge from him to understand how they can also better their lives.

He (Eddy Yawe) has worked for over sixteen years. His hustle is just paying off and everyone who cares and understands knows it very well. Mikie Wine

Eddy Yawe joins the growing list of local artistes with magnificent mansions including Bobi Wine, Sheebah Karungi, Hellen Lukoma, Spice Diana, among others.