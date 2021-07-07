Just a few days after Zari Hassan separating with King Stallion, her daughter Princess Tiffah reveals how she is in love with her father Diamond Platnumz.

Just a few days ago, Zari Hassan deleted photos of her recent lover Dark Stallion off her Instagram and gave her reasons why.

In a cryptic caption on one of her Instagram stories, Zari explained that she left him because he wasn’t building her.

The two had been in a relationship for less than a year and their separation tickled rumors of a possible Zari-Diamond reunion.

Diamond Platnumz has been visiting Zari Hassan and their two children at their home in South Africa.

Their growing closeness recently has raised speculations that they might become an official couple again.

Zari and Diamond’s relationship ended in February 2018 after allegations of infidelity but they have since decided to keep in contact as co-parents.

They have always denied having a romantic affair and revealed that they only meet for the sake of their children.

According to their their daughter, however, they could be in love again. Princess Tiffah Dangote spilled the tea through an Instagram video dump.

In one of her videos shared on Tuesday night, Tiffah wanted to tell her followers about how her mother and father are in love.

“Let me tell you about all, my dad and my mom…in love…” said Princess Tiffah.

She was, however, stopped midway by Zari Hassan who, in a shocked state, denied Tiffah’s allegations saying, “that’s not true!” which sent Tiffah in wild laughter.

Watch the video below;