The roof will be raised as some of Uganda’s finest dancehall singers Sheebah Karungi, Ziza Bafana, and Mudra kick-start the Club Pilsener-sponsored Club Beatz At Home concert Season 4 ‘Team No Sleep’ edition on Saturday.

Club Beatz At Home is a weekly show that is broadcasted on Club Pilsener’s Facebook and YouTube channels for people to watch from the comfort of their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The show, sponsored by Club Pilsener, shall be happening for the fourth edition on Saturday 10th July, 2021 after three successful previous editions since 25th April, 2020.

Mudra

Sheebah and Mudra will be returning to the show having had major appearances in past editions. Ziza Bafana also had a cameo appearance in Season 3 with Karole Kasita in October 2020.

Dancehall music will feel well represented by the selected performers, all of whom are expected to showcase high levels of energy.

Sheebah seems very ready for the concert and has already started rehearsals ahead of Saturday’s show dubbed the ‘Team No Sleep’ edition.

Team No Sleep is an urban tribe led by Sheebah Karungi in the recently concluded Hunt For Club campaign.

Ziza Bafana

We’re already into the 7th month and the Team No Sleep singer already has a big banger, Boyfire (featuring Selecta Jef).

She will be expected to bring her A-game onto the stage just like Mudra who has had a great streak of bangers including Onkosa and Muyayu since the first lockdown last year.

Self-styled katonda wa Ragga Ziza Bafana who is having flashes of a great comeback to the music charts with his new music projects wraps up the list of performers on the night which we have great reason to anticipate for.

How to watch the show:

Make sure you have a running data bundle on your phone. Follow Club Pilsener on Facebook and subscribe to their YouTube channel. Tune in to any of the above channels at 8:00pm on Saturday.

See you there!