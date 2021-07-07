Fashion model and designer Nina Mirembe envisions no rays of hope for Uganda ever developing into a better nation because of the selfish nature of its people.

Nina Mirembe – the Managing Director of Nina Mire, a young Ugandan brand that produces handmade swimwear and festival garments reasoned made her remarks after coming across images of Iganga Hospital which is in a very sorry state.

She took to her social media pages, expressing how Uganda will never develop because there are so many people with selfish interests.

The mother of one also wondered if the patients who are bedridden at Iganga Hospital really recover due to the worrying state the hospital is in.

Uganda will not develop because we are very selfish people looking at Iganga hospital the beds how can you even recover in such a hospital it’s in a worry state. Nina Mirembe

Nina Mirembe is not the first person to complain about the state of different hospitals and other health care facilities in different parts of the country.