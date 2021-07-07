Singer Winnie Nwagi’s father Henry Kabiito does not want his daughter to extend her contract with the Industrial area-based record label Swangz Avenue.

According to Kabiito, he is positive that he can steer his daughter’s music career to greater heights on his own, something that Swangz Avenue has not yet achieved.

Henry Kabiito revealed his desire following a disagreement he had with the singer’s record label over an endorsement deal with a food curry poweder brand.

To his dismay, when he held talks with the Swangz Avenue bosses, they turned down the deal which was worth Shs25m.

He has since asked to manage Winnie Nwagi saying he can afford whatever Swangz Avenue offers her including; renting a new apartment, buying and recording songs, plus many other things.

Nwagi has so far taken a stand to declinedl her father’s offer, however.

He went ahead to explain that he has good relations with several companies who can give Nwagi proper endorsement deals which she can benefit from.