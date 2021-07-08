When it comes to her love life, privacy takes the lead but Ugandan UK-based singer Ang3lina did open up about her relationship status during a recent interview.

As far as relationships go, Ang3lina, real name Angella Nabuufu, is not the type to go public about who she is in love with but somehow, we get to know.

Her past relationships have been with a few reserved gentlemen out of the entertainment circles but the one that got to the gossip columns was with Deejay Slick Stuart.

…but that is all in the past, where it belongs, if we are to go by the Fantasize singer’s recent revelation.

In a recent interview with NBS TV, the beautiful singer, producer, and Ang3l Studios CEO revealed how she single and focused on the music at the moment.

When asked to reveal her relationship status and let the world know whether she is available for the lucky men out there, she replied:

I am single and married to music. Ang3lina

Ang3lina also revealed plans of coming back home in December to push her music. “I last visited Uganda in 2019, but I hope to be back soon in December this year,” she noted.

Ang3lina is one of the most talented, vocally gifted Ugandan singers based abroad. She is also the only renown Ugandan female music producer.