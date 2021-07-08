With the very first listen to Mudra’s new song ‘Gwe Amanyi’, you might catch yourself dancing involuntarily and with the second, you shall already have known where each lyric in the song belongs.

“Gwe Amanyi” is a phrase used to mean “It’s Upto You”. In his new song, Mudra continues to showcase creativity with his trademark hilarious and catchy lyrics.

The song, just like his recent bangers, comes at a time when Ugandans are stuck at home under the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The one thing about his music is the simplicity in the lyrics and the groove in the instrumental. You could listen to the beats alone and still enjoy them to the end.

He continues his lockdown success with this new song which several of his fans have already fallen in love with.

The song was produced by Powers on the beat and the renown Artin Pro. They gave it the right beats for Mudra to flow onto.

It is a comfortable sound for the singer who has mastered his art in the dancehall music space and take keen note on the backup sounds which add the much required flavour.

‘Gwe Amanyi’ could be yet another banger to Mudra’s name in a space of just about two years since his first major hit song Muyayu.

According to Mudra’s team, the Gwe Amanyi visuals of Gwe Amanyi will be dropping this month and we cannot wait to have that.

For now, take a listen at the audio below: