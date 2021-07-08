Local comedian Madrat of the Madrat and Chiko duo is at war with his former lover identified as Rabahah Nanteza who has now moved on with NTV The Beat presenter Dagy Nyce.

During an interview with different media, Nanteza said that it is true she was in a romantic relationship with Madrat in 2019 which hit a dead end because of his ways.

She said that they separated but Madrat approached her and apologised asking for forgiveness and for them to reunite as lovers.

The outspoken Nanteza noted how she gave Madrat a second hance but it also did not work out because of his unfaithfulness.

It was then that she decided to end things and move on with her life but Madrat has made her life hard as he always ruins her new relationships by exposing her flaws to her new lovers.

On the other hand, Madrat says that he stopped the relationship because he was fed up of Nanteza’s childish ways on top of having a bad stench and smelly mouth.

“That girl is stupid. She used to stay in Mukono where I got her from, she is primitive. I told her not to share my photos on her statuses. She would share whatever we would talk about on her status and I pity Dagy Nyce,” said Madrat.

Nanteza Rabahah

Nanteza is not ready to get back with Madrat as well but she wants him to stop stalking her.

Nanteza wants Madrat to cut her some slack and let her move on without ruining her new relationships with other people.

Madrat should leave me alone. He should stop badmouthing me. He should understand that people move on. He has done so much to fail all my other relationships but enough is enough now. Rabahah Nanteza

She adds “Madrat keeps telling people how he got me from the village but I’m the one who has been taking care of him. I am the one who has been giving him money to take care of his family sometimes.”