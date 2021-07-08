Winnie Nwagi’s father Mr. Henry Kabiito kindly requests singer Yung Mulo and his brothers to look for their father and render him finacial support and other basic needs.

Mr. Henry Kabiito called out the Badman Gadget Music CEO after having a conversation with his old man who narrated to him how his sons do not take good care of him.

Mr. Kabiito explained that the condition that Yung Mulo’s dad is going through is not pleasing at all.

He disclosed how the dancehall singer’s father sometimes spends over three days without changing his clothes.

Kabiito says it’s a shame for a popular celebrity to leave their parents in despair regardless of what could have happened between them behind closed doors.

Yung Mulo’s dad opened up to Winnie Nwagi’s father when the latter had paid him a visit and was asked whether his daughter supports him financially.

Yung Mulo’s dad was reportedly stunned to know that Mr. Kabiito and Winnie Nwagi help and support each other through different situations.