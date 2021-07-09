Having listened to Lucky Mbabazi’s pregnancy experience, Irene Ntale was left terrified but her desires of having a child of her own are still strong.

On Thursday, Capital FM presenter Lucky Mbabazi shared her experiences of the first three months after giving birth to her different children.

Her experiences are a bit scary to those who have never given birth before. Mbabazi disclosed that they were the toughest times in her life.

She narrated a story of how her son Ameer was only comfortable in one position yet she had not slept for hours and she had to stand while carrying him for some good hours until he slept off.

Lucky Mbabazi added that those were the times when she was still dealing with swollen breasts, bleeding, and other after-birth issues.

Her story captured the attention of singer Irene Ntare and other female celebrities like Martha Kay who are yet to give birth.

The two seemed scared and terrified about the experience. Ntale particularly expressed her fears saying she is terrified of the experience.

The Universal Music Group singer, however, maintained that she still wants to have a baby regardless of what comes after that.