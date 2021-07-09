Despite coming clean about the photos that fooled their followers into believing that they were a couple, Lydia Jazmine and Ykee Benda have to face the fire from their fans and critics for adopting a “stale” stunt.

On Monday, the visuals of Lydia Jazmine and Ykee Benda’s new collaboration titled ‘Banange’ will be released.

Prior to that, however, the artistes had some explaining to do on their respective social media platforms following photos released earlier.

The photos that circulated across social media showed Ykee Benda and Lydia Jazmine together in a traditional marital ceremony setting.

In some photos, angles taken portray that they even kissed at the event which fooled several of their fans into believing that they held a Kwanjula ceremony.

The whole concept was believable having arrived at a point when several celebrities have made their relationships official, the latest being Rabadaba.

Read Also: Ykee Benda excited about new music album release in the offing

All the speculations were put to bed, however, by both artistes on Wednesday when they revealed that the photos were taken at a videoshoot of their new song titled ‘Banange’.

‘Banange’ is track 18 off the Mpaka Records CEO’s forthcoming album dubbed ‘Kirabo’.

Their revelation has raised criticism from sections of their fans and critics alike as they question why they initially had to force the stunt down their throats that they are officially a couple.

Critics point out how such stunts are stale and not worthy trying especially for established artistes of their kind.

Nonetheless, they are ready to welcome the visuals whenever they are released, to see whether the suspense was all worth it.