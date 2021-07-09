Off his album ‘Beyond Myself’, King of Mwooyo music Maurice Kirya drops the visuals of his latest release dubbed ‘Kulunaku Olwo’.

“Kulunaku Olwo” is a Luganda phrase translated to mean “On That Day” and the lyrics are a mixture of different meanings.

The audio, however, evokes the emotions of the listener as it was written and arranged just to do that according to Maurice Kirya.

“Whatever you feel when you listen to this song, is what this song is for,” Maurice Kirya points out.

The song was written by Maurice Kirya himself and produced by Samuel Bisaso.

The visuals, shot in Rwanda as directed by Tristan Shema, are an eyeful due to the creativity in the choreography done by Alex Ssebaggala.

Take a gaze below: