Team Good Music CEO and Karma Ivien Management singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso drops the visuals of his new song ‘Kiliza’

“Kiliza, kiliza, kiliza nze nawe batugatte…” goes part of the chorus of the song through which Pallaso continues a good streak of form.

“Kiliza” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Accept”. It is a love song in which Pallaso asks for his lover’s hand in marriage.

Kiliza is a blend of traditional Buganda Kingdom instruments, Afrobeat, and Island sounds, a song that relates with different cultures.

The song was produced by Brian Beats who gave it a blend of different cultures yet sticking to Pallaso’s comfort zone. It was mastered byHerbert Skillz.

The visuals were directed by Orlando da Costa of Coast Productions. Take a gaze below: