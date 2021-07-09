Former Big Brother Africa 2011 finalist and Obsessions singer Sharon Nalukenge, better known as Sharon O, is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend whose name we are yet to establish.

The movie actress and businesswoman shared the update about her engagement via her social media pages.

Sharon O posted a photo of her boyfriend down on one knee asking for her hand in marriage.

The jolly mother of one captioned the photo with the title of Rema Namakula’s song dubbed “Sili Muyembe” and a ring emoji.

Sharon O broke up with her baby daddy Ronnie Mulindwa a few years back following misunderstandings and two are now just co-parenting as they take good care of their son.

Ronnie Mulindwa already moved on with a new partner and Sharon O has also followed suit.

We might soon be seeing Sharon walking down the aisle and what a sight that will be. We wish them well.