Source Management singer Hajjara Namukwaya alias Spice Diana has scoffed at critics who have been accusing her of buying Instagram followers having became the most followed female artist in Uganda.

Spice Diana took a jab at her critics after one of her fans from Mbarara inked a tattoo of her name and her manager Roger Lubega on his back.

When Spice Diana crossed paths with the photo of her fan baring a tattoo of her name, she also shared it on her social media accounts.

After posting the video, a few critics took to her comment section and asked her to pay the ardent fan some money or buy him a plot of land for inking her name on his back.

She replied saying love is not bought and asked them if she ever paid them to follow her.