City party animal Nanteza Rabahah down on her knees with tears rolling down her cheeks pleaded to NTV presenter Daggy Nyce asking to be forgiven after the latter blocked her on all his social media accounts for exposing their relationship in public.

The whole saga started when Nanteza went to NBS TV UnCut show asking her ex-lover Madrat to stop threatening and stalking her while she assured him that she already moved on with Daggy Nyce in a new relationship.

The exchange of words between Nanteza and Madrat left her relationship with Daggy Nyce soiled in the dirt as the latter decided to call it quits after he stopped picking up her calls and also blocked her.

When Nanteza saw that her relationship with Daggy Nyce had hit a dead end in a bid of assuring Madrat of how she is in a happy love affair with the NTV presenter, things just got worse as the latter didn’t want their relationship to be revealed to the public.

Nanteza also faced it rough when her former friend exposed her and accused her of being a prostitute after sleeping with a number of celebrities which she refuted.