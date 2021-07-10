Singer Derrick Ddungu alias Rickman Manrick has thrown a dig at young Ugandan girls while making a comparison with European girls of the same age.

The “Bango” hitmaker through his Twitter account stung Ugandan girls saying that they only dream of hooking up men who can give them whatever they want on the table yet European girls dream of changing the world.

In his Tweet, he stated that European girls at a tender age always dream of fighting global warming, gender equality, and good welfare whereas girls in Uganda are only thinking about partying all the time.

Young girls in Europe dream to change the world, fight global warming, gender equality and a good welfare system. In Uganda it’s simple, young girls dream of a man who can give them everything. — Rickman Manrick (@RickmanManrick) July 9, 2021

Before his tweet could spark speculations of whether he had dumped city socialite Sheilah Gashumba, the former NTV presenter swiftly retweeted defending herself saying she wants everything but she can also try fighting global warming as well.

Baby, i want everything o but i Can try fight global warming Sheilah Gashumba