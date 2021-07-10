Up-and-rising singer Shakira Kamulegeya alias Shakira Shakiraa blessed one of her fans known as Damboddo with Shs 1M after he emerged as the “For You” challenge winner on Friday.

The singer held a press conference as she handed over the cash to the winner in a grey envelope which was witnessed by a few individuals who were invited at the press to prove that the challenge was not a scam.

She also took to her social media accounts and shared the photos while handing over the cash to the winner which captioned as,

“For You” challenge winner Damboddo received his prize of 1million shillings with much confidence. Thanks for being creative in your challenge Congratulations.

In recent past days, Shakira Shakiraa dominated new headlines following accusations of having interfered in Daddy Andre and Nina Roz’s relationship causing the two to break up.

Videos of her and Daddy Andre circulated all over social media showcasing how the two were enjoying a blissful relationship until she came out to refute the allegations but Daddy remained tight-lipped about the allegations.

As of now, Shakira Shakiraa has a brand new jam featuring Firebase Crew’s Zex BilangiLangi dubbed Lose Your Love which is performing pretty well across different media outlets.