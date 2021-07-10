Former presidential press secretary Tamale Mirundi’s son, Tamale Mirundi Jr, publicly announced that he quit Bobi Wine’s led political party National Unity Platform (NUP).

In a televised interview on NBS TV UnCut show, Tamale Mirundi Jr reasoned that a learned person like him can’t tolerate being in a party full of idiocy like NUP.

He further explained that NUP has a huge problem to solve stating by revealing how some of its big wigs still believe in blackmail.

He also explained how the leaders in the National Unity Platform think that they will take over power and rule the country by blackmailing others which is not possible and far away from reality.