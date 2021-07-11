Singer Rabadaba could become a father before the end of the year after photos of his lover Nnalongo Maggie with a ‘baby bump’ surfaced online.

It is one month now since singer Faisal Sseguya a.k.a Rabadaba was introduced by his lover Nnalongo Maggie Kiweesi.

Their traditional wedding was immediately cedar faced with criticisms from fellow celebrities with most claiming it will end in tears.

Some also claimed that Rabadaba is only in the relationship for the money with Maggie as the sponsor of his music comeback.

The Mukyamu singer responded to the criticism with fire and also emphasised that Nnalongo Maggie was his first cut.

Rabadaba has been faced with the challenge of proving that he is deeply in love with Nnalongo Maggie who is popularly known as the late AK47’s widow.

On Sunday, Rabadaba shared lovely photos together with his wife and captioned it, “Happy one month anniversary to the Sseguya’s.”

Having seen the photos, fans were quick to notice Nnalongo Maggie’s bulged stomach area.

Several bombarded the comment section and questioned whether the mother of twins is pregnant again.

It looks like she is indeed preggers. Congratulations to the couple.