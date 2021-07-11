By the end of Saturday’s Club Beatz At Home concert, Ziza Bafana’s name had been reentered into the books of some of the most entertaining local artistes by the fans who caught the show.

At the Club Pilsener-sponsored show where Sheebah, Mudra, and the talented young prospect An-known were slated ro perform, not many were looking forward to Ziza Bafana’s performance.

At the end of it all though, the Mbuzi singer had owned the show and the title katonda wa Ragga seemed befitting.

Clad in a black costume with colors om the Ugandan flag flowing down the sleeves, and a scarf, Ziza Bafana stepped on stage after Sheebah’s performance.

With massive energy, Bafana performed nonstop for about 40 minutes, fusing his old hit songs with his new projects.

His entire performance left a huge impression and it comes at a time when he is looking for a major comeback onto the big scene.

At the same online concert dubbed the Team No Sleep edition, TNS singer Sheebah Karungi gave a considerably decent performance.

She also handed her music role model Chance Nalubega and rising star Sama Sojah a chance to perform during her time on the lit stage set up Fenon Events.

The other performers of the night were Mudra and An-known. The former’s performance was a bit reserved while the latter gave his all to introduce himself to most viewers who were watching him perform the first time.





















Generally, the return of the Club Beatz At Home concert (4th Edition) entertained music lovers who watched from the comfort of their homes.